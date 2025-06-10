SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,155 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,024,000 after buying an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,906,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,660,000 after buying an additional 264,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,078,000 after buying an additional 143,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,595,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 689,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,554.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 118,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,189.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,303.90. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,537 shares of company stock worth $5,567,760 in the last 90 days. 9.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOUN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 0.9%

SOUN stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

