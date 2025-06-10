SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVXL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,704,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 503.5% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 78,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVXL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 7th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 7th.

AVXL opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $677.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.68. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

