SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,792 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 74,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 20.01%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

