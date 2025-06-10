SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $176,000 Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFN. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
