SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Barings BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Barings BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $958.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

In related news, President Matthew Freund purchased 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $31,944.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,418.14. The trade was a 21.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,343.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,734 shares in the company, valued at $531,035.26. This represents a 17.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 49,997 shares of company stock valued at $452,844. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.