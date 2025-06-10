Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.90%.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

