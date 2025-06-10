Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 310 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $829.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $713.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $702.72. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLA

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.