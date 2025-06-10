Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $214,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in EQT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Shares of EQT opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 137.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $57.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

