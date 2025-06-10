Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.81.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $586,172.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 616,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,998,765.38. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,674.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,428.48. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 898,052 shares of company stock valued at $169,679,365. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SNOW opened at $210.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $214.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

