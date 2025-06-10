SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Cut by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

