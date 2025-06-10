SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.