Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 750.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

