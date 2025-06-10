The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after buying an additional 760,043 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,894,000 after buying an additional 265,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,544,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

