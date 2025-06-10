TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 25,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,409,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total value of $26,592,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,958.38. This represents a 71.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,713 shares of company stock worth $127,463,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

TDG opened at $1,459.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,385.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,339.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,488.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

