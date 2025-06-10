Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,433,000 after buying an additional 325,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,712,000 after purchasing an additional 178,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,700,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,014,000 after purchasing an additional 118,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after purchasing an additional 427,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,086,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.