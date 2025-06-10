Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $298,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.91.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

