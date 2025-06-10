UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 10,013 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1,747.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SouthState alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SouthState by 577.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of SouthState by 181.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Stock Up 0.9%

SSB opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.77. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $114.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SouthState

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.