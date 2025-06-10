UMB Bank n.a. Buys 142 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

