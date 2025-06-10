UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $277.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

