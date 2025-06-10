UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,716 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,633,000 after acquiring an additional 360,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $148,070,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $573.08 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $562.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

