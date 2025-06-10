UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 144.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $231.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.02 and a 200-day moving average of $213.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $234.78.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

