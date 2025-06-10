UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,221 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14,878.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,053,330,000 after acquiring an additional 879,670 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,794.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 920,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 871,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,482,000 after acquiring an additional 851,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

DTE opened at $133.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average of $128.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.92%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

