UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,403 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE BMO opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $76.98 and a 52 week high of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.1801 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Cibc World Mkts cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Bank of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.