UMB Bank n.a. Has $660,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,940,000 after purchasing an additional 155,369 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,864,000 after purchasing an additional 149,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $517.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $567.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $654.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

