UMB Bank n.a. Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.70.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

