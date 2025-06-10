UMB Bank n.a. Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $133,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 2.3%

PPC opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $6.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Santander assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

