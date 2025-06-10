UMB Bank n.a. Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 111,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 22.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

