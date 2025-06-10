UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 63,486 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,486 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LILA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LILA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised Liberty Latin America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILA opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.62). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 231,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,243.13. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balan Nair bought 22,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $99,999.81. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,894.39. This represents a 1.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.