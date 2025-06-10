UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 917,059 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $73.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

