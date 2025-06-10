UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $446.15 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.26 and a 200-day moving average of $460.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

