UMB Bank n.a. Sells 133,064 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133,064 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,930,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,348,000 after purchasing an additional 534,740 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,323 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,252 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

