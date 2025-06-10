UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,627 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $1,196,258,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,546,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,384 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $406,728,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24,394.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $96,335.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,634.16. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,354 shares of company stock valued at $40,512,695. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $175.99 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.93 and a 52-week high of $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.61. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

