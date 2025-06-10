UMB Bank n.a. Sells 42,494 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,494 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $15,929,644.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,642,696.74. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $123.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.89. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

