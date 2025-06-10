UMB Bank n.a. Sells 43,316 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,316 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $198,231,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after buying an additional 2,804,850 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

