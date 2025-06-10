VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.86.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

