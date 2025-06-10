Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $629.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $562.33 and a 200-day moving average of $594.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

