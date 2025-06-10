Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,993 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,275,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,001,000 after acquiring an additional 67,726 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,319 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,046,000 after buying an additional 668,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

