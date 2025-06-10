Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
