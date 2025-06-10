Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $277.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.