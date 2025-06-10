Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.