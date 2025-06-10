Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 174 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,555 shares of company stock worth $29,536,076. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.