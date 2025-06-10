Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,602 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Newmont were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,606,000 after acquiring an additional 797,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,074,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,742,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,177 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Newmont by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,708 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,786.20. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.