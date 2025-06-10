Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 7,329 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Antero Midstream by 5,787.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AM

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,417.60. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.