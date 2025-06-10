Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,098,472,000 after buying an additional 113,648 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $250.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

