Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kroger were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,905.59. This represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $72,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,473 shares in the company, valued at $754,370.19. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,669 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,425 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of KR opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

