Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 107,976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the first quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

