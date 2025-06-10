Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $71.64.

