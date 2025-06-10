Wedmont Private Capital Buys 240 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,582,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,366,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,897,000 after buying an additional 2,616,227 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,446,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,949,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,609,000 after buying an additional 1,615,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,691,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $76.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.