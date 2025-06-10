Wedmont Private Capital Buys 500 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,075,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,498,000 after buying an additional 738,756 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $1,736,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.93 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.05.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEP

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $829,387.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,116.12. The trade was a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.