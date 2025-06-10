Wedmont Private Capital Buys 95 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in FedEx were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in FedEx by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.33.

FedEx Trading Up 1.1%

FedEx stock opened at $222.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.78. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

